TAC Infosec Limited, known as TAC Security, has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offer (IPO). The company's shares are proposed to be listed on NSE Emerge platform. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's business is to provide risk-based vulnerability management and assessment solutions, cybersecurity quantification, and penetration testing services to businesses of all kinds using the "SaaS model," as per company's DRHP.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 28,29,600 equity shares, each having a face value of ₹10.The company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to acquire TAC Security Inc., based in Delaware, USA, and turn it into a wholly owned subsidiary. To strengthen its skills in product creation, it also intends to make investments in human resources and product development. The remainder of the funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

With a 74% ownership, Trishneet Arora is the founder and CEO of TAC Security as well as its major stakeholder. Well-known stock market investor Vijay Kishanlal Kedia holds a 15% stake in the business. Ankit Vijay Kedia, Charanjit Singh and Subinder Jeet Singh Khurana hold 5%, 4% and 2% stakes, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prominent experts, including former National Cybersecurity Coordinator at Prime Minister's Officer, Lt. General (Dr.) Rajesh Pant, Dr. Siva Subramanian, Subinder Khurana, and US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren, have joined TAC Security's advisory board.

TAC Security ended the first half of the current fiscal year on September 30, 2023, with a total revenue of ₹5.31 crore and profit (PAT) of ₹1.94 crore. The company's revenue grew from ₹5.23 crore in FY22 to ₹10.14 crore in FY23. Compared to ₹60.75 lakh in FY2022, it had a profit (PAT) of ₹5.07 crore in FY23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The book running lead manager for the issue is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited, and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Limited.

