Vijaya Diagnostic IPO fails to get attention from investors on day 2

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd initial public offering lukewarm response continued after its retail portion failed to get fully subscribed on the second day.The overall subscription was at 0.47 times as of 5.30pm on the second day. The institutional investors subscribed 0.32 times while high networth investors got just 5% subscription. Retail investors, who were major contributors to IPOs since last one year, have subscribed only 74%.Meanwhile Ami Organics Ltd was subscribed nearly 4 times with retail subscriptions jumped to over 6.4 times. Institutional investors have subscribed 1.41 times and high net worth investors participation was at 1.51 times.Specialty chemicals maker Ami Organics IPO comprises a fresh issue of ₹200 crore and an offer for sale of upto 6.06 million shares by its existing promoters and shareholders. The price band is fixed at ₹603-610 a share and on the upper price band it will raise around ₹570 crore.Vijaya Diagnostic IPO consists of a pure offer for sale of 35.69 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters. On the upper band price, the company plans to raise ₹1895.14 crore."Vijaya Diagnostic IPO is priced at a Price to Earnings of 64.3 times and EV/EBITDA of 30 times at the upper price band of the IPO, which is in line with the listed peer group. The company already has a higher market share in key geography like Hyderabad and we do not expect the covid related benefit to continue in coming years. We believe that at the upper price band of Rs531, all the near-term positives are priced in and leaves limited upside for the investors" said Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking Ltd .

