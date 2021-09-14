Vijaya Diagnostic shares may have a subdued listing, experts believe

Vijaya Diagnostic IPO listing date: Listing of Vijaya Diagnostic shares at Indian bourses is today i.e. 14th September 2021. According to market experts, due to higher valuations and dizzy response from the investors, Vijaya Diagnostic shares may have a subdued listing at Indian markets. However, they maintained that company's financials are quite strong as Vijaya Diagnostic Center has commendable performance which is reflected from its top and bottom line growth.

Expecting subdued listing of Vijaya Diagnostic shares; Ravi Singhal. Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Vijaya Diagnostic shares may have a subdued debut at Indian markets today. It may list at around ₹505 to ₹540 — depending upon the market mood as world stock markets edged lower on Monday on inflation worries."

Expecting flat to discounted opening for the Vijaya Diagnostic shares; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Vijaya Diagnostic Center has commendable performance, which is reflected from its top and bottom line growth. Even after such performance, IPOs got dizzy response from investors as the pure OFS looked priced on higher side. Last month too, expensive valued IPO made a flop show which made investors cautious. Due to expensive valuation, sentiments may not be in favour at debut so a flat to even a discount listing cannot be denied."

Asked about his views on Vijaya Diagnostic share listing; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The Indian diagnostics market is expected to grow further on the back of awareness of healthcare and spending on preventive and wellness. The IPO seems to be aggressively priced and at the upper price band of ₹531 there is not much room is left for the investors. With the tepid response in subscription, we do not expect big listing gain and the IPO is purely OFS based where we have seen that there have been negative sentiments for OFS based IPOs in the recent past. Investors might look for other listed options such as Dr. Lal Path Labs and Metropolis, which have proven track records."

Expecting muted gains from Vijaya Diagnostic share listing; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director at Findoc Financial Services Group said, "Vijaya Diagnostic IPO listing gains are expected to be muted. It may open in the range of 2-5 per cent premium to its issue price. For long term perspective, Sector is expected to grow at a decent pace. So, one can hold the stock for medium to long term time-horizon."

