Vijaya Diagnostic shares may have a subdued listing, experts believe

Asked about his views on Vijaya Diagnostic share listing; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "The Indian diagnostics market is expected to grow further on the back of awareness of healthcare and spending on preventive and wellness. The IPO seems to be aggressively priced and at the upper price band of ₹531 there is not much room is left for the investors. With the tepid response in subscription, we do not expect big listing gain and the IPO is purely OFS based where we have seen that there have been negative sentiments for OFS based IPOs in the recent past. Investors might look for other listed options such as Dr. Lal Path Labs and Metropolis, which have proven track records."

