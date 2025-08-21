Vikram Solar IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 4.57x so far; GMP hints over 12% listing pop. Apply or not?

Vikram Solar IPO Day 3 Live: Solar module maker Vikram Solar IPO subscription status was 4.56 times on Wednesday, the second day of bidding. The non-institutional investors portion received 13.01 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors(RIIs) got subscribed 3.47 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 11 per cent subscription.
With the Vikram Solar IPO price band set between ₹315 and ₹332 per share, the ₹2,079-crore IPO is scheduled to conclude on August 21.
The Vikram Solar IPO consists of fresh equity issues totaling up to ₹1,500 crore alongside an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.74 crore shares, which, at the highest end of the price range, are estimated to be worth around ₹579.37 crore from its promoters.
Of the new equity being issued, the company plans to allocate the funds for capital expenditures aimed at investing in its wholly owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power Private Ltd, for both Phase I and Phase II of their initiative.
JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital are the lead managers for this offering.
As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's peers are Waaree Energies Ltd (with a P/E of 45.79), Premier Energies Ltd (with a P/E of 47.01), and Websol Energy System Ltd (with a P/E of 40.04).
“There remains significant untapped potential for renewable installations in India, with solar energy offering the highest potential. Solar energy has an estimated capacity of 750 GW, but as of now only 116.25 GW has been installed, leaving about 84.5% untapped potential. Vikram Solar is well-positioned to capture this opportunity through strategic expansion of solar PV module manufacturing and backward integration into solar cell manufacturing. Further, the company is strengthening its domestic presence through a dedicated retail network and distribution model. Investors may consider the IPO for long-term investment,” said Master Capital Services.
Vikram Solar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has equity shares aggregating up to ₹100 million.
Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +42. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹42 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at ₹374 apiece, which is 12.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹332.
According to the grey market trends from the past 11 sessions, the current IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to result in a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹69, as noted by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.