Vikram Solar IPO vs Patel Retail IPO vs Shreeji IPO vs Gem Aromatics IPO vs Mangal Electrical IPO: What GMP hints?

The primary market has been very active this week with five offerings, and today (Friday, August 22), investors are eager to find out the allotment status for four mainboard IPOs that concluded yesterday (Thursday, August 21). Investors submitted applications for the Patel Retail IPO, Vikram Solar IPO, Gem Aromatics IPO, and Shreeji Shipping Global IPO, all of which are awaiting allotment.

This week’s primary market activity has been significantly shaped by five IPOs—Patel Retail, Vikram Solar, Gem Aromatics, Shreeji Shipping Global, and Mangal Electrical Industries—which have captured considerable investor interest with varying levels of enthusiasm. Patel Retail, a supermarket chain from Maharashtra aiming to raise ₹243 crore, has stood out as the top performer, with subscriptions reaching nearly 95.70 times by the third day.

Vikram Solar, the largest offering among them at around ₹2,079 crore, also saw strong interest, attaining a subscription rate of 54.63 times by the end of Day 3. Shreeji Shipping Global’s ₹411 crore issue closely followed, achieving almost 58.10 times subscription, indicating steady demand in the logistics and shipping sector. Gem Aromatics, which had a ₹451 crore offering, garnered decent interest with approximately 30.27 times subscription, even though its grey market premium pointed to a favorable outlook.

Mangal Electrical Industries, with an issue size of ₹400 crore, began more slowly, being 2.36 times subscribed by Day 3. While the overall IPO market has clearly benefited from strong liquidity and retail participation, the varying responses highlight how investors are differentiating based on the growth potential of various sectors and the robustness of earnings, according to industry experts.

Harshal Dasani, the Head of INVasset PMS, thinks that Patel Retail and Vikram Solar are the most appealing choices of the week, whereas Shreeji Shipping and Gem Aromatics have attracted steady but careful interest. The slower pace of subscriptions for Mangal Electrical highlights a more discerning approach from investors towards industrial opportunities, even in a flourishing market setting.

Let's take a look at grey market premium trends Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +40. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price is indicated at ₹372 apiece, which is 12.05% higher than the IPO price of ₹332.

According to the grey market trends from the past 12 sessions, the current IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to result in a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹69, as noted by experts.

Patel Retail IPO GMP is +50. This indicates Patel Retail share price was trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Patel Retail share price is at ₹305 apiece, which is 19.61% higher than the IPO price of ₹255.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 15 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a solid listing. The minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, whereas the maximum GMP is ₹50, as per expert analysis.

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO GMP is +38. This indicates Shreeji Shipping Global share price were trading at a premium of ₹38 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Shreeji Shipping Global share price is ₹290 apiece, which is 15.08% higher than the IPO price of ₹252.

Following the grey market trends observed in the last 16 sessions, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹38, as stated by experts.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is +34. This indicates Mangal Electrical share price was trading at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Mangal Electrical share price is ₹595 apiece, which is 6.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹561.

According to the recent 9 sessions of grey market activities, today’s IPO GMP shows an upward trend and anticipates a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum is ₹34, as per expert opinions.

Gem Aromatics IPO GMP today is +28. This indicates Gem Aromatics share price were trading at a premium of ₹28 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Gem Aromatics share price is ₹353 apiece, which is 8.62% higher than the IPO price of ₹325.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last ten sessions, the IPO GMP is showing an upward trend today, indicating a solid listing is anticipated. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, whereas the maximum stands at ₹41, as per expert opinions.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.