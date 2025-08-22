Vikram Solar IPO allotment date in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status online

Vikram Solar IPO allotment date: The Vikram Solar IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status today in Vikram Solar IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Vikram Solar IPO date was scheduled for subscription on Tuesday, August 19 and closed on Thursday, August 21.

Advertisement

Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +50. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹50 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at ₹382 apiece, which is 15.06% higher than the IPO price of ₹332.

According to the grey market trends from the past 11 sessions, the current IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to result in a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹69, as noted by experts.

Advertisement

Vikram Solar IPO subscription status was 54.63 times on day 3. The issue garnered a generally favourable response from investors. Individuals can review the allotment basis to find out if they have been assigned shares and the quantity. The allocation of shares can additionally be checked in the IPO allotment status. For those who did not receive shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Shares that have been allotted will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 25 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. Vikram Solar IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26.

How to check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of Link Intime India Private Ltd., the IPO registrar. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Advertisement

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO; the name will appear only if the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Select whether you will use ASBA or non-ASBA for your application type.

Step 5 Input the required information based on the option you chose in Step 3.

Step 6 Complete the captcha verification, then click on submit.

How to check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website – Vikram Solar IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 In the 'Issue Type' dropdown, select 'Equity'.

Advertisement

Step 3 From the drop-down list under 'Issue Name', choose the IPO.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website to check the allotment status for Vikram Solar IPO - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 You need to register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE site.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and captcha code.

Step 4 Look for the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.

Advertisement