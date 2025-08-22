Vikram Solar IPO allotment status Live: Step-by-step guide to check status, GMP hints 12% listing pop

Vikram Solar IPO allotment status Live: Vikram Solar IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status today in Vikram Solar IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Vikram Solar IPO date was scheduled for subscription on Tuesday, August 19 and closed on Thursday, August 21.

Individuals can check the allotment basis to see if they have been allocated shares and the amount. The status of the IPO allotment can also be verified to confirm share allocation. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will commence the refund process. Allotted shares will be credited to the respective recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 25 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. Vikram Solar IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26.

Vikram Solar began its manufacturing activities in 2009, starting with a solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 12 MW, and has expanded to an installed capacity of 4.50 GW as of now.

