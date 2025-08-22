Vikram Solar IPO allotment status Live: Step-by-step guide to check status, GMP hints 12% listing pop

Vikram Solar IPO allotment status Live: Vikram Solar IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Friday, August 22). The investors who applied for the issue can check Vikram Solar IPO allotment status today in Vikram Solar IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Vikram Solar IPO date was scheduled for subscription on Tuesday, August 19 and closed on Thursday, August 21.
Individuals can check the allotment basis to see if they have been allocated shares and the amount. The status of the IPO allotment can also be verified to confirm share allocation. For individuals who did not receive shares, the company will commence the refund process. Allotted shares will be credited to the respective recipients' demat accounts.
The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, August 25 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday. Vikram Solar IPO listing date is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26.
Vikram Solar began its manufacturing activities in 2009, starting with a solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 12 MW, and has expanded to an installed capacity of 4.50 GW as of now.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Step 1
Go to the official NSE website to check the allotment status for Vikram Solar IPO - https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Step 2
You need to register using your PAN by clicking on the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE site.
Step 3
Input your username, password, and captcha code.
Step 4
Look for the IPO allotment status on the new page that appears.
Step 1
Go to the allotment section on the official BSE website – Vikram Solar IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Step 2
In the 'Issue Type' dropdown, select 'Equity'.
Step 3
From the drop-down list under 'Issue Name', choose the IPO.
Step 4
Input your PAN or application number.
Step 5
Click on 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, then hit the 'Submit' button.
Step 1
Visit the website of Link Intime India Private Ltd., the IPO registrar. Link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
Step 2
From the dropdown menu, select the IPO; the name will appear only if the allocation has been confirmed.
Step 3
Choose one of the three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.
Step 4
Select whether you will use ASBA or non-ASBA for your application type.
Step 5
Input the required information based on the option you chose in Step 3.
Step 6
Complete the captcha verification, then click on submit.
Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +45. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹45 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at ₹377 apiece, which is 13.55% higher than the IPO price of ₹332.
According to the grey market trends from the past 12 sessions, the current IPO GMP is rising and is anticipated to result in a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹69, as noted by experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.