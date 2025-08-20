Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Issue booked 1.52x so far; GMP signals over 14% listing gains. Should you subscribe?

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikram Solar Ltd, a manufacturer of solar modules, received 1.52 times subscription on its opening day of bidding on Tuesday.
The Non-Institutional Investors segment saw a subscription rate of 3.84 times, while the portion designated for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.36 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment garnered a subscription of 2 percent.
On Monday, Vikram Solar raised ₹621 crore from anchor investors.
With Vikram Solar IPO price band set between ₹315 and ₹332 per share, the ₹2,079-crore IPO is set to close on August 21.
Vikram Solar IPO consists of fresh equity issues totaling up to ₹1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.74 crore shares, which at the upper end of the price band, are valued at approximately ₹579.37 crore from its promoters.
Out of the fresh equity being issued, the firm intends to utilize the funds for capital expenditure aimed at investing in its wholly owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power Private Ltd, for both Phase I and Phase II of their project.
JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital serve as the lead managers for the offer.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
“Its portfolio spans high-efficiency PV modules, EPC, and O&M services, serving top clients like NTPC and Adani. Risks include high capex, client concentration, and global supply chain exposure. Yet, strong order book (10.3 GW), backward integration, and government support position it well for long-term growth. We recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for investors seeking exposure to India’s clean energy value chain,” said Lakshmishree Investment & Securities.
Vikram Solar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has equity shares aggregating up to ₹100 million.
Tentatively, Vikram Solar IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 25 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikram Solar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26.
Vikram Solar IPO subscription status was 1.52 times on day 1. The retail portion was subscribed 1.36 times, and NII portion has been booked 3.84 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 2% bids.
The company has received bids for 6,89,16,960 shares against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +48. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of ₹48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at ₹380 apiece, which is 14.46% higher than the IPO price of ₹332.
According to the grey market activities observed over the last 10 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise and is anticipated to yield a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹69, as per expert analysis.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.