Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Issue booked 1.52x so far; GMP signals over 14% listing gains. Should you subscribe?

  • Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Vikram Solar IPO price band is set at 315-332 per share, with subscription from August 19-21. It offers 4.52 crore new shares and 1.75 crore from promoters. Listing is expected on Aug 26, with a grey market premium indicating a potential listing price of 380.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated20 Aug 2025, 09:51:46 AM IST
Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Vikram Solar IPO price band is set at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>315-332 per share, with subscription from August 19-21.
Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Vikram Solar IPO price band is set at ₹315-332 per share, with subscription from August 19-21.(Company Website)

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikram Solar Ltd, a manufacturer of solar modules, received 1.52 times subscription on its opening day of bidding on Tuesday.

The Non-Institutional Investors segment saw a subscription rate of 3.84 times, while the portion designated for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 1.36 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment garnered a subscription of 2 percent.

On Monday, Vikram Solar raised 621 crore from anchor investors.

With Vikram Solar IPO price band set between 315 and 332 per share, the 2,079-crore IPO is set to close on August 21.

Vikram Solar IPO consists of fresh equity issues totaling up to 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of over 1.74 crore shares, which at the upper end of the price band, are valued at approximately 579.37 crore from its promoters.

Out of the fresh equity being issued, the firm intends to utilize the funds for capital expenditure aimed at investing in its wholly owned subsidiary, VSL Green Power Private Ltd, for both Phase I and Phase II of their project.

JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities, Equirus Capital, and PhillipCapital serve as the lead managers for the offer.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
20 Aug 2025, 09:51:46 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: All you need to know about the firm

Vikram Solar Ltd. is a leading Indian solar energy solutions provider with its headquarters in Kolkata. The company was founded in 2005 by Gyanesh Chaudhary and has since grown to become one of India's largest solar module manufacturers. Vikram Solar's primary business is the manufacturing of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules, but it also offers a full range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) for solar power plants, as well as operations and maintenance.

20 Aug 2025, 09:43:49 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Investment Rationales

  1. Direct Beneficiary of India's Green Energy Push
  2. Aggressive Capacity Expansion
  3. Diversified Revenue Streams
  4. Strong Financial Performance
  5. Competitive Market Position

20 Aug 2025, 09:26:04 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Risk

  1. Timely completion of new manufacturing of VSL Green Power Private Limited: The two phases are planned to be completed by FY2026.
  2. Changes to or the removal of government subsidies and incentives for solar energy could reduce demand for products.

20 Aug 2025, 09:19:53 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: IPO Review

“Its portfolio spans high-efficiency PV modules, EPC, and O&M services, serving top clients like NTPC and Adani. Risks include high capex, client concentration, and global supply chain exposure. Yet, strong order book (10.3 GW), backward integration, and government support position it well for long-term growth. We recommend a ‘SUBSCRIBE’ rating for investors seeking exposure to India’s clean energy value chain,” said Lakshmishree Investment & Securities.

20 Aug 2025, 08:51:41 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: IPO reservation

Vikram Solar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has equity shares aggregating up to 100 million.

20 Aug 2025, 08:51:20 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Key dates to know

Tentatively, Vikram Solar IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 25 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikram Solar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26.

20 Aug 2025, 08:50:55 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: IPO Subscription

Vikram Solar IPO subscription status was 1.52 times on day 1. The retail portion was subscribed 1.36 times, and NII portion has been booked 3.84 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 2% bids.

The company has received bids for 6,89,16,960 shares against 4,53,61,650 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

20 Aug 2025, 08:49:50 AM IST

Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live: Here's what GMP hints on the second bidding day

Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is +48. This indicates Vikram Solar share price were trading at a premium of 48 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar share price was indicated at 380 apiece, which is 14.46% higher than the IPO price of 332.

According to the grey market activities observed over the last 10 sessions, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise and is anticipated to yield a solid listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at 69, as per expert analysis.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

