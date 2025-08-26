Vikram Solar IPO listing date today. GMP, analysts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Vikram Solar IPO Listing: Vikram Solar shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong demand from investors. Vikram Solar IPO listing date is today, 26 August 2025.

The IPO of the solar photo-voltaic (PV) modules manufacturer was open from August 19 to August 21. The IPO allotment was finalised on August 22, and Vikram Solar IPO listing date is today, August 26, Tuesday. Vikram Solar shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, August 26, 2025, the equity shares of Vikram Solar Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Vikram Solar shares will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Vikram Solar IPO listing today, investors watch out for the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) to estimate the listing price. Vikram Solar IPO GMP today and analysts indicate that the equity shares would list with a decent premium to the issue price.

Here’s what Vikram Solar IPO GMP today signals:

Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is ₹38 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Vikram Solar shares are trading higher by ₹38 apiece than their issue price. Thus, Vikram Solar shares are available at a premium of 11.5% to its IPO price.

Vikram Solar IPO Listing Price Vikram Solar IPO GMP signals that the estimated listing price of Vikram Solar shares would be ₹370 apiece, which is 11.45% premium to the issue price of ₹332 per share.

Analysts also expect Vikram Solar shares to list with a decent premium on BSE and NSE today.

“The ₹2,079-crore Vikram Solar IPO drew exceptionally strong investor participation. Vikram Solar IPO grey market premium (GMP) hovered around 13% – 15%, implying a likely listing price in the upper range of analyst expectations. While near-term listing gains look promising given the subscription scale and grey market signals, the sustainability of performance will depend on execution discipline, margin expansion, and supportive policy frameworks,” said Harshal Dasani Business Head, INVasset PMS.

For investors, he believes Vikram Solar IPO offers tactical upside, but medium- to long-term positioning requires a measured allocation strategy.

Vikram Solar IPO was subscribed 54.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.65 times in the retail category, 142.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 50.90 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

