Vikram Solar IPO opens tomorrow. GMP, review, date, price, other details in 10 points about upcoming IPO

Vikram Solar IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikram Solar Limited is set to hit the Indian primary market on 19 August 2025. Vikram Solar IPO subscription date will begin on 19 August 2025 and remain open until 21 August 2025. One of India’s largest solar photovoltaic module makers has declared the Vikram Solar IPO price band at ₹315 to ₹332 per equity share. The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE and the BSE. The upcoming IPO aims to raise ₹2,079.37 crore, of which ₹1,500 crore is aimed through the issuance of fresh shares. The remaining ₹579.37 crore is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

Meanwhile, Vikram Solar shares are available in the grey market. According to market observers, the company's shares are trading at a premium of ₹63 in the grey market today. This means Vikram Solar IPO GMP today is ₹63, which signals a listing gain of around 19% against its upper price band.

2] Vikram Solar IPO date: The public issue will open on 19 August 2025 and remain open until 21 August 2025.

3] Vikram Solar IPO price: India’s largest solar photovoltaic module maker has declared a price band of ₹315 to ₹332 apiece.

4] Vikram Solar IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹2,079.37 crore, of which ₹1,500 crore will be raised through the issuance of fresh shares. The rest, ₹579.37 crore, is reserved for the offer for sale (OFS) route.

5] Vikram Solar IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public offer will comprise 45 company shares.

6] Vikram Solar IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allotment is 22 August 2025.

7] Vikram Solar IPO registrar: MUFG Intime India Private Limited has appointed this public issue's official registrar.

8] Vikram Solar IPO Lead Managers: JM Financial, Nuvama Wealth Management, UBS Securities India, Equiras Capital, and Philip Capital India have been appointed lead managers of Vikram Solar IPO.

9] Vikram Solar IPO listing date: The most likely date for share allotment is 25 August 2025.

10] Vikram Solar IPO review: The net proceeds of the public issue have been proposed to be used for partial funding of capital expenditures for phase-I project funding, phase-II project funding, and general corporate purposes. The market capitalisation of the Vikram Solar IPO is ₹12009.01 crore. As of 31 March 2025, the company's ROE stood around 16.55%, PAT margins were slightly over 4%, and EBITDA margins were around 14.35%. The price-to-book value of the company was near 8.50%.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.