Vikram Solar IPO: Price band set at ₹315-332 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Vikram Solar IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹315 to ₹332 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Vikram Solar IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, and will close on Thursday, August 21. The allocation to anchor investors for the Vikram Solar IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 18.

Advertisement

The floor price is 31.50 times the face value of the equity shares and the cap price is 33.20 times the face value of the equity shares. The Vikram Solar IPO lot size is 45 equity shares and in multiples of 45 equity shares thereafter.

Vikram Solar IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors. The employee portion has equity shares aggregating up to ₹100 million.

Tentatively, Vikram Solar IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Friday, August 22 and the company will initiate refunds on Monday, August 25 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikram Solar share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, August 26.

Advertisement