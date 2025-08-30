Vikran Engineering IPO allotment date soon. Latest GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of EPC company Vikran Engineering Ltd was heavily oversubscribed. The focus now shifts on Vikran Engineering IPO allotment date which is likely September 1.

The public issue was open from August 26 to 29. Vikran Engineering IPO allotment date is 1 September 2025, and the tentative IPO listing date is September 3. Vikran Engineering shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company will finalise the Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status soon. It will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders on September 2, and initiate refunds on the same day.

Investors can check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. Bigshare Services is the Vikran Engineering IPO registrar.

In order to check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online.

Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Vikran Engineering Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Vikran Engineering Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Check Bigshare Services Step 1] Visit the web portal of Bigshare Services here - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/IPO_Status.html

Step 2] Select ‘Vikran Engineering Limited’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/CAF No, Beneficiary ID, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP Vikran Engineering shares are witnessing a muted trend in the unlisted market with a modest grey market premium. According to market experts, Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹5.5 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Vikran Engineering shares are trading higher by ₹5.5 apiece than their issue price.

Considering the Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering shares would be ₹102.5 apiece, which is at a premium of 5.67% to the issue price of ₹97 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from Tuesday, August 26, to Friday, August 29. Vikran Engineering IPO allotment date is likely September 1, and the IPO listing date is September 3. The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹772 crore from the book-building issue, which was a combination of fresh issue of 7.43 crore equity shares worth ₹721 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 52.57 lakh shares amounting to ₹51 crore. Vikran Engineering IPO price band was set at ₹92 to ₹97 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO has been subscribed 23.59 times in total, NSE subscription data showed. The public issue was booked 10.97 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 58.58 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 19.45 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Vikran Engineering IPO registrar.