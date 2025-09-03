Vikran Engineering IPO listing date today. GMP, experts hint debut of shares at decent premium in stock market today

Vikran Engineering IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Wednesday, September 3) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. According to details on the BSE website, Vikran Engineering share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Wednesday's trades. Vikran Engineering share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

As per the notice from BSE, trading members are notified that starting from Wednesday, September 3, 2025, the equity shares of Vikran Engineering Limited will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange in the 'B' Group of Securities.

Vikran Engineering IPO allotment was finalised on Monday, September 1. The crediting of shares to demat accounts for individuals who have been granted shares took place on Tuesday, September 2. Yesterday also marked the completion of the process of returning shares to individuals who have not yet received them. With strong support from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and non institutional investors (NIIS), Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status was 23.59 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, August 29, as per BSE data.

Vikran Engineering IPO listing price prediction According to Bhavik Joshi Business Head INVasset PMS, Vikran Engineering could reasonably command a premium of around 10–15% over the issue price, suggesting a listing range near ₹105– ₹112. This outcome would align with recent market patterns, where quality mid-sized IPOs have delivered moderate but steady listing gains. Beyond the debut, sustained performance will hinge on the company’s ability to manage cost pressures and convert its robust order pipeline into timely revenues.

“For investors, the listing should be interpreted as the start of a longer story rather than a one-day event, with scope for value creation through disciplined project execution and continued policy-driven infrastructure spending,” said Joshi.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today Vikran Engineering IPO grey market premium is +6.5. This indicates Vikran Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹6.5 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering share price was indicated at ₹103.5 apiece, which is 6.70% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

Analyzing the grey market activities over the past 16 sessions, the current GMP ( ₹6.5) indicates a downward trend. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reached is ₹21, according to analysts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.