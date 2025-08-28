Vikran Engineering IPO Day 2 LIVE: Here's GMP, subscription status, other key details - Apply or not?

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering opened for subscription on August 26 and close on August 29. The mainboard IPO was subscribed over 2.38 times so far on the first day of bidding.

Vikran Engineering is regarded as one of India’s fastest-growing Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) companies, offering end-to-end solutions encompassing conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.

Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status was 2.38 times on day 1. The retail portion was subscribed 2.32 times, and NII portion has been booked 5.15 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 41% bids.

The company has received bids for 13,98,02,428 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP The grey market premium (GMP) for Vikran Engineering’s IPO today stands at +13, suggesting that its shares were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market on Tuesday, as per investorgain.com.

Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the current GMP, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering shares is around ₹110 per share, representing a 13.40% gain over the IPO price of ₹97.

Analysis of the last nine grey market sessions indicates an upward trend, hinting at a strong listing. During this period, the GMP has ranged from ₹0.00 to a peak of ₹21.00, according to experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Vikran Engineering IPO details Vikran Engineering IPO consists of a fresh share issue worth approximately ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹51 crore by the promoter.

The IPO price band has been set at ₹92–97 per share.

The Mumbai-based firm intends to utilize ₹541 crore from the fresh issue to meet working capital requirements, while the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

On Monday, Vikran Engineering announced raising ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors, a day ahead of its public share sale opening for subscriptions.

The anchor segment attracted several investors, including Bank of India Mutual Fund, ITI Mutual Fund, Samco Mutual Fund, SBI General Insurance, IMAP India, Bengal Finance and Investment, VPK Global, and Societe Generale, according to a circular on the BSE website.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are the lead managers for the book-running, while Bigshare Services has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.

Vikran Engineering IPO Review Brokerage firm Canara Bank Securities, while giving ‘subscribe’ tag, said, “The issue is fairly priced at 22X PE and 4X PB as compared to 61X PE and 4X PB average of its listed peers. However, ban on the company by Executive director of Gati Shakti and stretched working capital remains a concern. We recommend SUBSCRIBE the issue for investors with high-risk appetite."

Meanwhile, brokerage firm Anand Rathi gave ‘ subscribe for long-term’ tag, saying, “With a consistent track record of executing large-scale projects along with asset-light model for marquee government and public sector clients and PAN India presence, Vikran Engineering Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the high-growth infrastructure sector. Considering its scalability, financial strength, and sectoral tailwinds, we assign a ‘Subscribe for Long term’ rating for the IPO.”

