Vikran Engineering IPO—from financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Vikran Engineering IPO—from financials to key risks, here are 10 key things investors should know from RHP. The issue opens for subscription on 26 August 2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated20 Aug 2025, 04:32 PM IST
Vikran Engineering IPO—Here are 10 key things to know from RHP
Vikran Engineering IPO—Here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Vikran Engineering IPO—from financials to key risks, here are 10 key things investors should know from RHP. The issue opens for subscription on 26 August 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Key date and allotment details

The Vikran Engineering IPO will be open for subscription on August 26, 2025, and end on August 29, 2025. The allotment for the Vikran Engineering IPO is expected to be finalized on September 1, 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO size

Vikran Engineering's IPO is a book-build issue of 772.00 crores. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares totaling 721.00 crores and an offer to sell 0.53 crore shares totaling 51.00 crores.

 

Also Read | Vikram Solar IPO Day 2 Live:Issue booked 4.15x so far; GMP hints 14% listing pop

Vikran Engineering IPO price band

The Vikran Engineering IPO price band is from 92.00 to 97.00 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO lot size and subscription details

The lot size for an application is 148. The minimum investment for retail is 13,616 (148 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (2,072 shares), amounting to 200,984, while for big NII, it is 70 lots (10,360 shares), equal to Rs10,04,920.

Also Read | Mangal Electrical IPO Day 1 Live: Issue booked 22% so far — Check GMP, review

Vikran Engineering IPO listing details

Vikran Engineering's IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with an anticipated listing date of September 3, 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Registrar and lead managers

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.

Also Read | Small-cap stock jumps 4% on a ₹47 crore order from NHAI. Do you own it?

About Vikran Engineering

Vikran Engineering Limited, founded in 2008, is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company.

The company's projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, as well as overhead tanks and distribution networks.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Objectives of the issue

The company wants to utilise the proceeds from the IPO towards funding the company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering IPO—financial

Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s revenue grew by 17%, while profit after tax (net profit) increased by 4% during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, compared to the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Key risks

Vikran Engineering projects have been completed either ahead of schedule or within the contractual time periods. The majority of projects have been awarded through a competitive bidding process. Failure to complete its projects within contractual time may affect its future business prospects and financial performance. Failure to qualify for, complete or win new contracts could negatively impact its business, potentially affecting its financial condition, operational results, growth prospects, and cash flow stability.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

IPODRHPIndian Stock Markets
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOVikran Engineering IPO—from financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from RHP
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.