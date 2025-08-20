Vikran Engineering IPO—from financials to key risks, here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Vikran Engineering IPO—from financials to key risks, here are 10 key things investors should know from RHP. The issue opens for subscription on 26 August 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Key date and allotment details The Vikran Engineering IPO will be open for subscription on August 26, 2025, and end on August 29, 2025. The allotment for the Vikran Engineering IPO is expected to be finalized on September 1, 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO size Vikran Engineering's IPO is a book-build issue of ₹772.00 crores. The offering consists of a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares totaling ₹721.00 crores and an offer to sell 0.53 crore shares totaling ₹51.00 crores.

Vikran Engineering IPO price band The Vikran Engineering IPO price band is from ₹92.00 to ₹97.00 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO lot size and subscription details The lot size for an application is 148. The minimum investment for retail is ₹13,616 (148 shares). The lot size investment for small NII is 14 lots (2,072 shares), amounting to ₹200,984, while for big NII, it is 70 lots (10,360 shares), equal to Rs10,04,920.

Vikran Engineering IPO listing details Vikran Engineering's IPO will list on the BSE and NSE, with an anticipated listing date of September 3, 2025.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Registrar and lead managers Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.

About Vikran Engineering Vikran Engineering Limited, founded in 2008, is an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) company.

The company's projects include underground water distribution and surface water extraction, as well as overhead tanks and distribution networks.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Objectives of the issue The company wants to utilise the proceeds from the IPO towards funding the company's working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering IPO—financial Vikran Engineering Ltd.'s revenue grew by 17%, while profit after tax (net profit) increased by 4% during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, compared to the financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Vikran Engineering IPO—Key risks Vikran Engineering projects have been completed either ahead of schedule or within the contractual time periods. The majority of projects have been awarded through a competitive bidding process. Failure to complete its projects within contractual time may affect its future business prospects and financial performance. Failure to qualify for, complete or win new contracts could negatively impact its business, potentially affecting its financial condition, operational results, growth prospects, and cash flow stability.