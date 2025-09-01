Vikran Engineering IPO allotment date Live Updates: Step-by-step guide to check status; here's what GMP hints on listing

Vikran Engineering IPO allotment date Live Updates: Vikran Engineering IPO allotment will be finalised today (Monday, September 1). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 23.59 times, as per BSE.

The subscription period for the initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering Ltd opened on Tuesday, August 26 and ended on Friday, August 29.

Investors can check the Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status details to see how many shares they have been assigned, if at all.

Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status will also show the number of shares that have been given to them. Applicants who do not receive any shares will initiate the process for refunds. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allocated to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, September 2. The refund procedure will also begin on Tuesday.

Vikran Engineering IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, September 3 on BSE and NSE.

Vikran Engineering offers comprehensive services that include conceptualization, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning, all on a turnkey basis.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services serve as the lead managers for the book-running.

