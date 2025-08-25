Vikran Engineering IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Vikran Engineering IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Tuesday, August 26). Established in 2008, Vikran Engineering Limited functions as a firm specialising in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC).

The projects undertaken by the company include underground water delivery, surface water collection, overhead storage tanks, and distribution networks. As of June 30, 2025, Vikran Engineering has successfully completed 45 projects across 14 states, with a cumulative contract value of ₹19,199.17 million. By the same date, the firm is managing 44 ongoing projects across 16 states, which have a total worth of ₹51,202.07 million, and an Order Book totaling ₹24,424.39 million.

Among the public sector clients of the company are NTPC Limited, Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, South Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd., North Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd., Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited, and others.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Vikran Engineering IPO Vikran Engineering IPO date: The issue opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 26 and closes on Friday, August 29.

Vikran Engineering IPO price band: The issue's price band has been fixed in the range of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share of face value of Re 1.

Vikran Engineering IPO lot size: The issue's lot size is 148 equity shares and in multiples of 148 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Vikran Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place today (Monday, August 25).

Vikran Engineering IPO details: The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹721 crore, along with a secondary sale of shares amounting to ₹51 crore from existing promoters and shareholders.

Vikran Engineering IPO objective: The funds obtained from the new issuance will be allocated to meet the company's working capital requirements.

Vikran Engineering IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Vikran Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 1 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 2 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikran Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Vikran Engineering IPO: Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services are serving as the lead managers for the issue. Vikran Engineering IPO registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt.Ltd.

Vikran Engineering IPO reservation: The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today: Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +17. This indicates Vikran Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering share price was indicated at ₹114 apiece, which is 17.53% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.

Through the analysis of the past eight sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹21.00, as per the experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO—5 key risks from the RHP investors should know