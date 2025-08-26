Vikran Engineering IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. GMP hints 22% listing pop

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 1 Live: Vikran Engineering, an infrastructure EPC firm, will begin its subscription period on August 26 and will close on August 29. Vikran Engineering IPO price band has been established at ₹92-97 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares estimated at around ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale section valued at ₹51 crore by the promoter.

The Mumbai-based company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹541 crore, to fund working capital needs, with the remainder allocated for general corporate uses.

Vikran Engineering is recognized as one of the rapidly expanding Indian Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) firms, delivering comprehensive services from conceptualization and design to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.

Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services serve as the lead managers for the book-running process, while Bigshare Services is appointed as the issue's registrar.

