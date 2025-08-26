Vikran Engineering IPO Day 1 Live: Issue opens today. GMP hints 22% listing pop

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 1 Live: Vikran Engineering, an infrastructure EPC firm, will begin its subscription period on August 26 and will close on August 29. Vikran Engineering IPO price band has been established at ₹92-97 per share.
Vikran Engineering IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares estimated at around ₹721 crore and an offer-for-sale section valued at ₹51 crore by the promoter.
The Mumbai-based company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to ₹541 crore, to fund working capital needs, with the remainder allocated for general corporate uses.
Vikran Engineering is recognized as one of the rapidly expanding Indian Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) firms, delivering comprehensive services from conceptualization and design to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.
Pantomath Capital Advisors and Systematix Corporate Services serve as the lead managers for the book-running process, while Bigshare Services is appointed as the issue's registrar.
“With a consistent track record of executing large-scale projects along with asset-light model for marquee government and public sector clients and PAN India presence, Vikran Engineering Limited is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the high-growth infrastructure sector. Considering its scalability, financial strength, and sectoral tailwinds, we assign a ‘Subscribe for Long term’ rating for the IPO,” said brokerage house, Anand Rathi Research.
The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
Tentatively, Vikran Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 1 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 2 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikran Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.
Vikran Engineering announced on Monday that it has raised ₹231.6 crore from anchor investors just a day before its public share sale opens for subscriptions.
The anchor portion saw involvement from a range of investors, including Bank of India Mutual Fund (MF), ITI MF, Samco MF, SBI General Insurance, IMAP India, Bengal Finance and Investment, VPK Global, and Societe Generale, among others, as detailed in a circular posted on the BSE website.
According to the circular, Vikran Engineering has allocated more than 2.38 crore equity shares to 14 entities at a price of ₹97 each, resulting in a total transaction value of ₹231.60 crore.
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +21. This indicates Vikran Engineering share price were trading at a premium of ₹21 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering share price was indicated at ₹118 apiece, which is 21.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.
Through the analysis of the past nine sessions of grey market activities, the current IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹21.00, as per the experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
