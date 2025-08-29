Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 5.24x so far. GMP hints 12% listing gain

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Vikran Engineering IPO, which started accepting subscriptions on Tuesday, August 26, wraps up today, Friday, August 29. The offering received a good response despite the volatile environment.
Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status was 5.24 times on the second day. The retail segment saw a subscription of 5.23 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) segment received 11.03 times the bids, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion achieved 91% of the bids.
On the first day, Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status stood at 2.38 times. The retail category was subscribed 2.32 times, with the NII segment attracting 5.15 times the bids, and the QIB portion was filled to 41%.
Vikran Engineering, an infrastructure-focused EPC company, will have its subscription period open from August 26 to August 29. Vikran Engineering IPO price band has been established between ₹92 and ₹97 per share.
The Vikran Engineering IPO includes a fresh issuance of shares projected to gather approximately ₹721 crore, along with a promoter's offer-for-sale component worth ₹51 crore.
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12.
The Mumbai-based firm intends to use ₹541 crore from the fresh issue to fulfill working capital needs, while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.
Vikran Engineering is acknowledged as one of India’s rapidly advancing EPC firms, offering comprehensive services that encompass initial design and conceptualization to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.
Nirmal Bang holds the view that the IPO is valued at a P/E of 32.1x and an EV/EBITDA of 16.9x, both of which are lower than the averages of its peers, set at 37.7x and 23.9x, respectively, indicating that the pricing is justified. Although the company's revenue stands at ₹916 Cr compared to the peer average of ₹12,935 Cr, it shows greater growth potential and superior margins. In light of these considerations, we suggest a Subscribe rating for the IPO.
The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.
The company has received bids for 30,76,74,240 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.
Tentatively, Vikran Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 1 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 2 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikran Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering share price was indicated at ₹109 apiece, which is 12.37% higher than the IPO price of ₹97.
According to the grey market activities over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at ₹21, as per experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.