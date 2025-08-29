Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Issue booked 5.24x so far. GMP hints 12% listing gain

Live Updates

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated29 Aug 2025, 08:43:56 AM IST
Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Vikran Engineering IPO opens for subscription on August 26, with a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>92 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>97.
Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Vikran Engineering IPO opens for subscription on August 26, with a price band of ₹92 to ₹97.(Company Website)

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Vikran Engineering IPO, which started accepting subscriptions on Tuesday, August 26, wraps up today, Friday, August 29. The offering received a good response despite the volatile environment.

Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status was 5.24 times on the second day. The retail segment saw a subscription of 5.23 times, while the non-institutional investors (NII) segment received 11.03 times the bids, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion achieved 91% of the bids.

On the first day, Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status stood at 2.38 times. The retail category was subscribed 2.32 times, with the NII segment attracting 5.15 times the bids, and the QIB portion was filled to 41%.

Vikran Engineering, an infrastructure-focused EPC company, will have its subscription period open from August 26 to August 29. Vikran Engineering IPO price band has been established between 92 and 97 per share.

The Vikran Engineering IPO includes a fresh issuance of shares projected to gather approximately 721 crore, along with a promoter's offer-for-sale component worth 51 crore.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12. 

The Mumbai-based firm intends to use 541 crore from the fresh issue to fulfill working capital needs, while the remaining funds will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

Vikran Engineering is acknowledged as one of India’s rapidly advancing EPC firms, offering comprehensive services that encompass initial design and conceptualization to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.

29 Aug 2025, 08:43:56 AM IST

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: IPO Review

Nirmal Bang holds the view that the IPO is valued at a P/E of 32.1x and an EV/EBITDA of 16.9x, both of which are lower than the averages of its peers, set at 37.7x and 23.9x, respectively, indicating that the pricing is justified. Although the company's revenue stands at 916 Cr compared to the peer average of 12,935 Cr, it shows greater growth potential and superior margins. In light of these considerations, we suggest a Subscribe rating for the IPO.

29 Aug 2025, 08:41:12 AM IST

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: IPO reservation

The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

29 Aug 2025, 08:40:32 AM IST

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: IPO Subscription

Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status was 5.24 times on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 5.23 times, and NII portion has been booked 11.03 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 91% bids.

The company has received bids for 30,76,74,240 shares against 5,87,39,128 shares on offer, at 17:00 IST, according to data on BSE.

29 Aug 2025, 08:39:49 AM IST

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Key dates to know

Tentatively, Vikran Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 1 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 2 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikran Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.

29 Aug 2025, 08:38:28 AM IST

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 3 Live: Here's what GMP hints on the last bidding day

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +12. This indicates Vikran Engineering share price were trading at a premium of 12 in the grey market on Thursday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering share price was indicated at 109 apiece, which is 12.37% higher than the IPO price of 97.

According to the grey market activities over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO GMP is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP stands at 21, as per experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

