Vikran Engineering IPO Day 2 Live: Issue subscribed 2.38x so far. GMP signals 13.40% listing pop

Vikran Engineering IPO Day 2 Live: Vikran Engineering IPO subscription status of 2.38 times on the first day. The retail segment was subscribed 2.32 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) segment received 5.15 times the bids, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion garnered 41% of the bids.
Vikran Engineering, which specializes in infrastructure as an EPC company, will open its subscription window from August 26 to August 29. The price range for Vikran Engineering IPO has been set between ₹92 and ₹97 per share.
Vikran Engineering IPO consists of a fresh issuance of shares estimated to raise around ₹721 crore along with an offer-for-sale component valued at ₹51 crore from the promoter.
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +13.
The firm based in Mumbai aims to utilize ₹541 crore from the fresh issue to address working capital requirements, while the remainder will be directed towards general corporate purposes.
Vikran Engineering is recognized as one of the fast-growing EPC companies in India, providing a full spectrum of services from initial design and conceptualization to supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis.
Canara Bank Securities stated that the valuation of the offering is reasonable at a PE ratio of 22X and a PB ratio of 4X, in contrast to the average of its publicly traded competitors, which stands at a PE of 61X and a PB of 4X. Nonetheless, the company's prohibition by the Executive Director of Gati Shakti and its stretched working capital continues to raise concerns. The brokerage advises investors with a high-risk tolerance to SUBSCRIBE to the offering.
The clients of the company in the government sector consist of NTPC, Power Grid Corporation of India, South Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd., North Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd., Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company, Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company, as well as the District Water and Sanitation Mission (PHED) and State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM).
Additionally, the company is engaged in various projects for the Assam Power Distribution Company and the Danapur division of Eastern Central Railway. The company’s initiatives span the following infrastructure business sectors.
Tentatively, Vikran Engineering IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, September 1 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, September 2 while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Vikran Engineering share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, September 3.
The issue has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.