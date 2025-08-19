Vikran Engineering IPO: Price band set at ₹92-97 per share; check GMP, issue details, more

Vikran Engineering IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹92 to ₹97 per equity share of the face value of Re 1. The Vikran Engineering IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Tuesday, August 26 and will close on Friday, August 29. The allocation to anchor investors for the Vikran Engineering IPO is scheduled to take place on Monday, August 25. The Vikran Engineering IPO lot size is 148 equity shares and in multiples of 148 equity shares thereafter.