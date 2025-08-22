Vikran Engineering IPO to open on Tuesday; here's what GMP signals ahead of the issue launch

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering, set to open for bidding on Tuesday, August 26, is commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). The company aims to raise ₹772 crore from the issue, with the price band fixed at ₹92–97 per share.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares aggregating to ₹721 crore and an offer for sale of 0.53 crore shares aggregating to ₹51 crore.

Ahead of the bidding, the shares are trading at a GMP of ₹22 per share, indicating strong investor sentiment. If the momentum holds steady throughout the bidding period, the stock may debut on Indian exchanges with healthy gains. Based on the upper price band of ₹97, the ₹22 GMP suggests a potential listing price of around ₹119, a 22.7% premium over the IPO price. The grey market premium reflects investors’ willingness to pay above the issue price.

For retail investors, the lot size has been set at 148 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹13,616 per lot. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum is 14 lots (2,072 shares) amounting to ₹2,00,984, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 70 lots (10,360 shares) amounting to ₹10,04,920.

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO—Here are 10 key things to know from RHP

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The allotment is likely to be finalized on Monday, September 1, and the shares are scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE on Wednesday. The company proposes to use the proceeds to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Vikran Engineering According to the company’s RHP, Vikran Engineering is among the fastest-growing Indian Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms in terms of revenue growth over FY23–25, outperforming industry growth estimates and its peer group.

The company has a diversified project portfolio, with the majority of revenue coming from energy and water infrastructure. It provides end-to-end services, including conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis, and has a presence across multiple sectors such as power, water, and railway infrastructure.

Also Read | Vikran Engineering IPO—5 key risks from the RHP investors should know

Within the power sector, the company has a presence in both transmission and distribution. In the water sector, its projects include underground pipelines. In the railway segment, it undertakes 132 kV traction substation projects and underground EHV cabling projects.