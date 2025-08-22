Vikran Engineering IPO to open on Tuesday; here's what GMP signals ahead of the issue launch

Vikran Engineering's IPO opens on August 26, aiming to raise 772 crore with a price band of 92–97 per share. It has a grey market premium of 22, indicating strong investor interest and potential debut gains on NSE and BSE.

Published22 Aug 2025, 06:41 PM IST
The initial public offering (IPO) of Vikran Engineering, set to open for bidding on Tuesday, August 26, is commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). The company aims to raise 772 crore from the issue, with the price band fixed at 92–97 per share.

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 7.43 crore shares aggregating to 721 crore and an offer for sale of 0.53 crore shares aggregating to 51 crore.

Ahead of the bidding, the shares are trading at a GMP of 22 per share, indicating strong investor sentiment. If the momentum holds steady throughout the bidding period, the stock may debut on Indian exchanges with healthy gains. Based on the upper price band of 97, the 22 GMP suggests a potential listing price of around 119, a 22.7% premium over the IPO price. The grey market premium reflects investors’ willingness to pay above the issue price.

For retail investors, the lot size has been set at 148 shares, requiring a minimum investment of 13,616 per lot. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum is 14 lots (2,072 shares) amounting to 2,00,984, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), it is 70 lots (10,360 shares) amounting to 10,04,920.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. The allotment is likely to be finalized on Monday, September 1, and the shares are scheduled to list on both NSE and BSE on Wednesday. The company proposes to use the proceeds to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Vikran Engineering

According to the company’s RHP, Vikran Engineering is among the fastest-growing Indian Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) firms in terms of revenue growth over FY23–25, outperforming industry growth estimates and its peer group.

The company has a diversified project portfolio, with the majority of revenue coming from energy and water infrastructure. It provides end-to-end services, including conceptualisation, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning on a turnkey basis, and has a presence across multiple sectors such as power, water, and railway infrastructure.

Within the power sector, the company has a presence in both transmission and distribution. In the water sector, its projects include underground pipelines. In the railway segment, it undertakes 132 kV traction substation projects and underground EHV cabling projects.

