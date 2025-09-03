Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE Updates: GMP, experts signal muted listing of shares in stock market today

Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE Updates: Vikran Engineering shares are set to make their debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Vikran Engineering IPO listing date is today, 3 September 2025, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 26 to August 29. The IPO allotment date was September 1. The company raised ₹772 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper-end of the Vikran Engineering IPO price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO has been subscribed 23.59 times in total, NSE subscription data showed. The public issue was booked 10.97 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 58.58 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 19.45 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

Ahead of the Vikran Engineering IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) and analysts signal a muted debut of shares.

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share, according to market observers. Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering shares would be ₹104 apiece, which is at a premium of over 7% to the issue price of ₹97 per share.

