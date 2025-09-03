Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock lists with over 2% premium at ₹99.70 apiece on BSE

Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE Updates: Vikran Engineering shares made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Vikran Engineering IPO listing date was today, 3 September 2025, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Vikran Engineering IPO Listing Price

Vikran Engineering shares were listed at ₹99.70 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 2.78% to the issue price of ₹97 per share. On NSE, the stock was listed with 2.06% premium at ₹99.00 apiece.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 26 to August 29. The IPO allotment date was September 1. The company raised ₹772 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper-end of the Vikran Engineering IPO price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per share.

Vikran Engineering IPO has been subscribed 23.59 times in total, NSE subscription data showed. The public issue was booked 10.97 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 58.58 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 19.45 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.

Vikran Engineering IPO listing was weaker than the Street estimates as seen in the trends for the grey market premium (GMP).

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP

Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today was ₹7 per share, according to market observers. Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today signaled that the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering shares would be ₹104 apiece, which is at a premium of over 7% to the issue price of ₹97 per share.

Stay tuned to our Vikran Engineering Share Price Live Blog for the latest updates.