Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE Updates: Stock lists with over 2% premium at ₹99.70 apiece on BSE

Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE Updates: Vikran Engineering shares made a muted debut in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received strong response. Vikran Engineering IPO listing date was today, 3 September 2025, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.
Vikran Engineering shares were listed at ₹99.70 apiece on the BSE, a premium of 2.78% to the issue price of ₹97 per share. On NSE, the stock was listed with 2.06% premium at ₹99.00 apiece.
The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from August 26 to August 29. The IPO allotment date was September 1. The company raised ₹772 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper-end of the Vikran Engineering IPO price band of ₹92 to ₹97 per share.
Vikran Engineering IPO has been subscribed 23.59 times in total, NSE subscription data showed. The public issue was booked 10.97 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, 58.58 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment, and 19.45 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category.
Vikran Engineering IPO listing was weaker than the Street estimates as seen in the trends for the grey market premium (GMP).
Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today was ₹7 per share, according to market observers. Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today signaled that the estimated listing price of Vikran Engineering shares would be ₹104 apiece, which is at a premium of over 7% to the issue price of ₹97 per share.
Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE: According to Bhavik Joshi, Business Head at INVasset PMS, Vikran Engineering shares could reasonably command a premium of around 10–15% over the issue price, suggesting a listing range near ₹105 – ₹112. This outcome would align with recent market patterns, where quality mid-sized IPOs have delivered moderate but steady listing gains. Beyond the debut, sustained performance will hinge on the company’s ability to manage cost pressures and convert its robust order pipeline into timely revenues.
“For investors, the listing should be interpreted as the start of a longer story rather than a one-day event, with scope for value creation through disciplined project execution and continued policy-driven infrastructure spending,” said Joshi.
Vikran Engineering Share Price LIVE: The trends for Vikran Engineering shares remain muted in the unlisted market with a modest grey market premium. Vikran Engineering IPO GMP today is ₹7 per share, market observers said. This indicates that in the grey market, Vikran Engineering shares are trading higher by ₹7 apiece than their issue price.
