Vilas Transcore IPO allotment to be finalised today; latest GMP, 4 steps to check status
Vilas Transcore IPO allotment status will be out today. Investors can check the status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Refunds for unawarded shares will start on Friday.
Vilas Transcore IPO allotment status: Vilas Transcore IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, May 30). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vilas Transcore IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.
