Vilas Transcore IPO allotment status: Vilas Transcore IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, May 30). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vilas Transcore IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd.

Using the basis of allotment, investors can ascertain if and to what extent they have been given shares. In addition, the IPO allocation status will show the quantity of shares awarded. The corporation will begin the process of refunding people who applied but were not awarded shares. Their demat accounts will get credit for the shares that have been allocated to them.

On Friday, May 31, the demat account of those who received shares will be credited. As soon as the allocation is decided upon today, the refund procedure will start on Friday.

Vilas Transcore IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, June 3 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the Vilas Transcore IPO, you can do a Vilas Transcore IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 Enter your login information directly Bigshare link — https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html - Vilas Transcore IPO allotment link

Step 2 Select "Vilas Transcore IPO" from the list of companies.

Step 3 Enter "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 Click "Search."

The screen on your phone or the computer monitor might both show your Vilas Transcore IPO.

Vilas Transcore IPO subscription status Vilas Transcore IPO subscription status is 204.77 times, on day 3, as per chittorgarh.com

The retail portion was subscribed 151.42 times, and NII portion was booked 449.21 times. Qualified Institutions Buyers was booked 114.64 times.

The issue has been booked 10.77 times on day 1, and 28.13 times on the second day of bidding.

Vilas Transcore IPO details Vilas Transcore IPO, which is worth about ₹95.26 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 6,480,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company plans to use the issue proceeds for the following purposes: general corporate purposes, funding capital expenditures for the purchase and installation of additional plant and machinery, financing capital expenditures for building a factory, financing capital expenditures for strategic investments and acquisitions, and issue expenses.

The Vilas Transcore IPO's registrar is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the public offering of Vilas Transcore.

Vilas Transcore IPO GMP today Vilas Transcore IPO grey market premium is +109. This indicates Vilas Transcore share price were trading at a premium of ₹109 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Vilas Transcore IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹256 apiece, which is 74.15% higher than the IPO price of ₹147.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

