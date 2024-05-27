Vilas Transcore IPO oversubscribed by 9.85 times on day 1 so far; Check latest subscription, GMP
Vilas Transcore IPO worth ₹95.26 crore includes a fresh issue of 6,480,000 equity shares. The company serves the power engineering sector and has received significant subscription interest. The grey market premium suggests a listing price of ₹237 per share.
Vilas Transcore IPO has started for subscriptions on Monday, May 27, and will end on Wednesday, May 29. Vilas Transcore IPO price band has been fixed between ₹139 and ₹147 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. The lot size for the Vilas Transcore IPO is 1,000 shares. A minimum of 1,000 equity shares must be applied for, with further shares applied for in multiples of 1,000.
