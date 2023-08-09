Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment finalised: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment completed, listing date set for August 14, grey market premium at +55.
Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment date: Vinsys IT Services IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Wednesday, August 9). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
