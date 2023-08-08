Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment date: Vinsys IT Services IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Thursday, August 10, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Friday, August 11.

Vinsys IT IPO listing date has been fixed for Monday, August 14 on NSE SME. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Vinsys IT IPO.

Also Read: Oriana Power IPO allotment finalised today: Latest GMP, here's how to check allotment status

If you have applied for the Vinsys IT Services IPO, you can check your Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Vinsys IT Services IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO Day 3: Issue subscribed over 24 times on last day; QIB portion booked 68x

Vinsys IT services IPO GMP today

Vinsys IT services IPO GMP or grey market premium is +55, same as the previous session. This indicates that the shares of Vinsys IT IPO GMP today were trading at a premium of ₹55 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Vinsys IT IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vinsys IT Services share price is ₹183 apiece, which is 42.97% higher than the Vinsys IT Services IPO price of ₹128.

On Friday's session, Vinsys IT IPO GMP was ₹60. According to topsharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates upside and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹0 while the highest GMP is ₹70.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Also Read: Concord Biotech IPO closes today: Latest GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?