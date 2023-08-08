Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment tomorrow: GMP, here's how to check allotment status2 min read 08 Aug 2023, 09:43 PM IST
Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment date is August 9. Refund process for unsuccessful applicants starts on August 10. Listing date is August 14.
Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment date: Vinsys IT Services IPO share allotment will take place on Wednesday, August 9. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started