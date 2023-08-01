Vinsys IT Services IPO: The initial public offerings (IPO) of Vinsys IT Services Limited today opened for subscribers and it will remain open for bidders till 4th August 2023. The IT services company has offered this public issue at a price band of ₹121 to ₹128 apiece and the book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. So, Vinsys IT Services IPO is a SME IPO that will list on the SME exchange. The book build issue has already made its debut in the grey market during weekend. According to market observers, Vinsys IT Services shares are available at a premium of ₹70 per share in grey market today.

