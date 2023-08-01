Hello User
Home/ Markets / Ipo/  Vinsys IT Services IPO gets fully subscribed. GMP, review, subscription status, other details in 10 points

Vinsys IT Services IPO gets fully subscribed. GMP, review, subscription status, other details in 10 points

2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 11:14 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Vinsys IT Services IPO GMP today is 70, say market observers

Vinsys IT Services IPO subscription date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 4th August 2023.

Vinsys IT Services IPO: The initial public offerings (IPO) of Vinsys IT Services Limited today opened for subscribers and it will remain open for bidders till 4th August 2023. The IT services company has offered this public issue at a price band of 121 to 128 apiece and the book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange. So, Vinsys IT Services IPO is a SME IPO that will list on the SME exchange. The book build issue has already made its debut in the grey market during weekend. According to market observers, Vinsys IT Services shares are available at a premium of 70 per share in grey market today.

Important Vinsys IT Services IPO details

Here we list out Vinsys IT Services IPO price, review, GMP, other details in 10 points:

1] Vinsys IT Services IPO GMP today: According to market observers, Vinsys IT Services shares are available at a premium of 70 per share in grey market today. This means, Vinsys IT Services IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 70.

2] Vinsys IT Services IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open for bidders till 4th August 2023.

3] Vinsys IT Services IPO subscription status: In two and half hour of opening of the SME issue, the public issue has been subscribed 1.07 times times.

4] Vinsys IT Services IPO lot size: The book build issue can be subscribed in lots and one lot of the SME issue comprises 1000 company shares.

5] Vinsys IT Services IPO size: The company aims to raise 49.84 crore through issuance of fresh shares of the company.

6] Vinsys IT Services IPO allotment date: Finalisation of share allocation is most likely on 9th August 2023.

7] Vinsys IT Services IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the SME IPO.

8] Vinsys IT Services IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on NSE SME exchange.

9] Vinsys IT Services IPO listing date: Share listing is most likely on 14th August 2023.

10] Vinsys IT Services IPO review: The net proceeds of the book build issue will be used for meeting the working capital requirements of the company, repayment of loan and to meet the general corporate purposes.

In Q4FY23, company's total asset stood at 72.93 crore, which stood at 34.93 crore in same quarter in the previous financial year. Company's total revenue stood at 96.32 crore in January to March 2023 quarter that stood at 32.02 crore in corresponding period in previous fiscal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
