Vinsys IT Services IPO listing : Vinsys IT Services made a stellar debut on the NSE SME Emerge Friday as the shares were listed at nearly 62% premium to the issue price.

Vinsys IT Services shares got listed at ₹207.25 apiece, higher by ₹79.25 or 61.91%, as compared to its issue price of ₹128.

After the IPO listing, Vinsys IT Services shares gained further and made a high of ₹217.60 apiece.

Vinsys IT Services IPO was subscribed by a strong 89 times as the issue received bids for 2.3 crore equity shares as against 38.94 lakh shares on the offer during August 1 to 4.

The public issue was subscribed 111.56 times in the retail category and 36.95 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 105.75 times by August 4, the last day of the bidding process.

Vinsys IT Services IPO’s total issue size was ₹49.84 crore, while the IPO price band was ₹121 to ₹128 per share.

Vikrant Patil and Vinaya Patil are the promoters of the Vinsys IT Services.

Vinsys IT Services offers services in IT skill development, trainings, and certification domain. The company is a part of Vinsys Group.

Catch Live Market Updates here