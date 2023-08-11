Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vinsys IT Services makes stellar debut; lists with 62% premium at 207.25 per share on NSE SME

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:25 PM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • After the IPO listing, Vinsys IT Services shares gained further and made a high of 217.60 apiece.

Vinsys IT Services shares got listed at 207.25 apiece, higher by 79.25 or 61.91%, as compared to its issue price of 128.

Vinsys IT Services IPO listing: Vinsys IT Services made a stellar debut on the NSE SME Emerge Friday as the shares were listed at nearly 62% premium to the issue price.

Vinsys IT Services shares got listed at 207.25 apiece, higher by 79.25 or 61.91%, as compared to its issue price of 128.

After the IPO listing, Vinsys IT Services shares gained further and made a high of 217.60 apiece.

Vinsys IT Services IPO was subscribed by a strong 89 times as the issue received bids for 2.3 crore equity shares as against 38.94 lakh shares on the offer during August 1 to 4.

The public issue was subscribed 111.56 times in the retail category and 36.95 times in the Qualified Institutional Investors’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 105.75 times by August 4, the last day of the bidding process.

Vinsys IT Services IPO’s total issue size was 49.84 crore, while the IPO price band was 121 to 128 per share.

Vikrant Patil and Vinaya Patil are the promoters of the Vinsys IT Services.

Vinsys IT Services offers services in IT skill development, trainings, and certification domain. The company is a part of Vinsys Group.

Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 12:25 PM IST
