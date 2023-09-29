Vinyas Innovative IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 3, key details
Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO opens for subscription, aims to raise ₹54.66 crore through fresh issue of equity shares.
Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO has opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 27, and will close on Tuesday, October 3. Vinyas IPO raised ₹15.56 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, September 26. Vinyas Innovative IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹162 to ₹165 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Vinyas IPO lot size is 800 equity shares and in multiples of 800 equity shares thereafter.
