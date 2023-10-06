Vinyas Innovative Technologies share price makes blockbuster debut; lists at 100% premium on NSE SME
Vinyas Innovative Technologies shares debut on NSE SME at ₹330 per share, 100% higher than issue price
Vinyas Innovative listing date: Vinyas Innovative Technologies shares made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Vinyas Innovative Technologies share price today was listed at ₹330 per share, 100% higher than the issue price of ₹165.
