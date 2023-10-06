Vinyas Innovative Technologies shares debut on NSE SME at ₹330 per share, 100% higher than issue price

Vinyas Innovative listing date: Vinyas Innovative Technologies shares made a blockbuster debut on NSE SME today. On NSE SME, Vinyas Innovative Technologies share price today was listed at ₹330 per share, 100% higher than the issue price of ₹165. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Vinyas Innovative IPO details Vinyas IPO, which is worth ₹54.66 crores, is completely a fresh issue of 3,312,800 equity share; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component. Narendra Narayanan, Meera Narendra, and Narendra Sumukh are the company's promoters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to finance the following objectives, including meeting its working capital needs, general corporate purposes, and issue expenditures.

The registrar for the Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd, while the book-running lead manager is Sarthi Capital Advisors Private Limited. Gretex Share Broking is the market maker for the IPO of Vinyas Innovative Technologies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As stated in the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the listed peer companies are Cyient DLM Limited, and Centum Electronics Limited (with P/E of 85.73).

Vinyas Innovative Technologies IPO GMP today Vinyas Innovative IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +67 similar to the previous trading session. This indicated that the shares of Vinyas Innovative IPO GMP today were trading at a premium of ₹67 in the grey market on Friday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Vinyas Innovative IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vinyas Innovative share price was ₹232 apiece, which is 40.61% higher than the Vinyas Innovative IPO issue price of ₹165. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

