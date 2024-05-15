Active Stocks
Virat Kohli, Anushka-backed Go Digit IPO opens. How much celebrity couple earn?

Asit Manohar

Gol Digit IPO: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli holds 2,66,667 Go Digit shares, while actor Anushka Sharma owns 66,667 shares in the insurance company

Go Digit General Insurance IPO: Both celebrities got shares in the company through the placement route paying ₹75 apiece.
Go Digit General Insurance IPO: Both celebrities got shares in the company through the placement route paying 75 apiece. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

The Go Digit IPO, a significant financial event, has opened today. The public issue, which aims to raise 2,614.65 crore, will be open for bidders until 17th May 2024. This means the public issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday. The company, with the notable backing of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma, has set a fixed price band of 258 to 272 per equity share. The grey market, a key indicator of investor sentiment, is currently reflecting the potential returns an investor may expect from the running mainboard IPO. However, the real question on everyone's mind is how much the celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stand to earn from this book build issue.

How much do Virat Kohli and Anushka earn?

According to the RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) filed by Go Digit General Insurance Limited, the celebrity duo has made significant investments in this company. Indian cricketer Virat Kohli holds 2,66,667 Go Digit shares, while actor Anushka Sharma owns 66,667 shares. Both celebrities acquired these shares at a price of 75 each. With the Go Digit IPO price set at 258 to 272 per equity share, they stand to potentially earn a substantial 197 per share on their respective investments.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie
View Full Image
Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

Virat Kohli owns 2,66,667 Go Digit shares that he bought at 75 apiece. The celebrity cricketer's net investment in the company is expected to skyrocket from 2,00,00,025, or around 2 crore, to an impressive 7,25,33,424, or more than 7.25 crore.

Likewise, Vitak Kohli's wife and leading Indian actor Anushka Sharma owns 66,667 Go Digit shares she had bought, paying 75 apiece. So, the absolute value of her investment is expected to surge from 50,00,025 or 50 lakh to a promising 1,81,33,424 or around 1.81 crore.

Published: 15 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST
