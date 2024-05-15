Virat Kohli, Anushka-backed Go Digit IPO opens. How much celebrity couple earn?
Gol Digit IPO: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli holds 2,66,667 Go Digit shares, while actor Anushka Sharma owns 66,667 shares in the insurance company
The Go Digit IPO, a significant financial event, has opened today. The public issue, which aims to raise ₹2,614.65 crore, will be open for bidders until 17th May 2024. This means the public issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday. The company, with the notable backing of celebrity couple Virat Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma, has set a fixed price band of ₹258 to ₹272 per equity share. The grey market, a key indicator of investor sentiment, is currently reflecting the potential returns an investor may expect from the running mainboard IPO. However, the real question on everyone's mind is how much the celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma stand to earn from this book build issue.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started