Virat Kohli-backed Digit Insurance files for IPO

Digit Insurance, backed by Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group, has filed for draft papers with the market regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday to raise funds through an initial public offer (IPO).
Go Digit Insurance's IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,250 crore, while existing shareholders will sell up to 109.4 million shares, as per the draft red-herring prospectus (DRHP). The company said it may sell around ₹250 crore of shares in a pre-IPO placement, therefore, share sale in the issue will be lower if the pre-IPO happens.
Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited, Nikita Mihir Vakharia, jointly with Mihir Atul Vakharia, Nikunj Hirendra Shah, jointly with Sohag Hirendra Shah and Subramaniam Vasudevan, jointly with Shanti Subramaniam are the promoter and other selling shareholders.
The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds to shore up its balance sheet and maintain cash reserves which the regulator requires of insurance companies.
Founded in 2017, Digit is trying to capitalise on India's under-penetrated general insurance market along with users' need for a better customer experience like easier claim settlements. Digit founder Kamesh Goyal is a veteran of the insurance industry who worked with Germany's Allianz and headed its Indian joint venture. Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is an investor and its brand ambassador.
The company's promoters are Kamesh Goyal, Go Digit Infoworks Services Private Limited, Oben Ventures LLP and FAL Corporation, which is part of Fairfax holdings.
Digit Insurance's net loss widened to ₹295 crore in FY22 as compared to ₹122 in FY21 and ₹175 crore in FY20. Its total income rose to ₹3,841 crore in FY22 from ₹2,251 crore in fiscal 2021.
Insurance regulator requires companies in the sector to be at least five years old before going public, which Digit will fulfil by September. Digit plans to raise money by offering new shares along with Fairfax, its largest shareholder with about 30%, trimming its stake, as per Reuters report.
Morgan Stanley and local investment banks ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss Financial Services, HDFC Bank and IIFL Securities are managing the IPO.
