Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit Insurance re-files IPO papers after regulator concerns2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 01:05 PM IST
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($152.1 million) and an offer for sale of 109.4 million shares, according to the draft prospectus – unchanged from its last filing – dated March 30
India's Go Digit Insurance has re-filed draft papers for a $440 million initial public offering (IPO) after addressing the market regulator's concerns related to the company's employee stock plans, which had stalled the offering for months.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×