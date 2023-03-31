Home / Markets / Ipo / Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit Insurance re-files IPO papers after regulator concerns
Virat Kohli-backed Go Digit Insurance re-files IPO papers after regulator concerns
1 min read.01:05 PM ISTReuters
The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 12.5 billion rupees ($152.1 million) and an offer for sale of 109.4 million shares, according to the draft prospectus – unchanged from its last filing – dated March 30
India's Go Digit Insurance has re-filed draft papers for a $440 million initial public offering (IPO) after addressing the market regulator's concerns related to the company's employee stock plans, which had stalled the offering for months.
Digit, which operates in the general insurance sector and counts Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa's Fairfax Group and TVS Capital Funds among its backers, first filed for an IPO in August last year.
However, its listing plans were stalled by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in September because of compliance problems related to share issuances. SEBI restarted a review later that month.
The IPO faced another setback in January this year after SEBI raised certain compliance issues related to employee stock plans in a private letter.
Digit told Reuters in January it was evaluating amendments to its employee stock appreciation rights scheme after receiving SEBI's letter.
Such rights provided by the company enabled an employee to receive a bonus equivalent to the rise in the company's stock price over a certain period, which Indian regulations prohibit for companies going public.
Due to this, Digit was found "not to be eligible for making an initial public offer", according to SEBI's letter.