Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 5 steps to check status

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment date: Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, May 15). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status on the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. On the final day, Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO subscription status was 231.45 times, as per chittorgarh.com

Investors can verify the allocation basis to determine if they have received shares and the number they have been allotted. The IPO allotment status displays the number of shares that have been allocated. For those applicants who did not receive shares from the company, the application refund process will start. Shares allotted to the designated individuals will be credited to their demat accounts.

The demat account of individuals who received shares will be credited on Friday, May 16. As soon as the allotment is finalised today, the refund procedure will likewise start Friday.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, May 19 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status today on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO alloment link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

How to check Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 To access the registrar for the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd, please click on the link provided.

Step 2 The landing page that appears upon clicking the link will look similar to the screenshot shown below.

Step 3 After the current IPOs, the dropdown will display the IPOs managed by the registrar that are not yet active. However, you can check the finalized allocation status for the Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO online.

Step 4 Next, select the firm, Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO, from the drop-down menu. As of late today, this information is available on the registrar's site.

Step 5 You can verify the IPO allocation status using the following IDs.

Income Tax Permanent Account Number (PAN): You can track your application status using your linked Income Tax PAN. Choose PAN from the list and enter your 10-digit alphanumeric PAN number. After entering it, press "Submit".

Application number or CAF number: Alternatively, you can check your allocation status by entering your CAF or application number. After inputting the application or CAF number, click "Search". A confirmation document for your IPO application should have been emailed to you. Follow the instructions as presented on that page. By clicking the "Submit" button, you can view the details of the shares allotted to you during the IPO.

Beneficiary ID: You can also input the beneficiary ID associated with your demat account. Then, combine your depository participant (DP) ID and client ID into a single string. The NSDL string consists of alphanumeric characters, while the CDSL string consists of numbers. Please enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they appear. Both your client ID and DP can be found on your online DP statement and account statement. After that, click "Submit".

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO GMP today Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO GMP is +87. This indicates Virtual Galaxy Infotech share price were trading at a premium of ₹87 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Virtual Galaxy Infotech share price was indicated at ₹229 apiece, which is 61.27% higher than the IPO price of ₹142.

According to the recent 11 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP shows an upward trend, indicating a potentially strong listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹87, as per experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.'

