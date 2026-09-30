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EQT-owned Virtusa seeks India banks for $7 billion IPO

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read30 Sep 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Virtusa is seeking Indian investment banks for their local market relationships and placement capabilities, particularly for an offering of the proposed size.
Virtusa is seeking Indian investment banks for their local market relationships and placement capabilities, particularly for an offering of the proposed size.
Summary

The EQT-owned IT services firm is expanding its banking syndicate ahead of a potential 2027 listing in India.

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Virtusa Corp., the information technology services provider owned by EQT AB, is sounding out domestic investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) in India that could value the company at $7 billion (approximately 67,000 crore), or more, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Virtusa Corp., the information technology services provider owned by EQT AB, is sounding out domestic investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) in India that could value the company at $7 billion (approximately 67,000 crore), or more, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Massachusetts-based company has already hired global bulge-bracket banks Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the proposed IPO, according to a Reuters report dated 28 April. It is now looking to add local investment banks to the syndicate as preparations accelerate for a share sale targeted for 2027, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The Massachusetts-based company has already hired global bulge-bracket banks Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the proposed IPO, according to a Reuters report dated 28 April. It is now looking to add local investment banks to the syndicate as preparations accelerate for a share sale targeted for 2027, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

“The company wants local banking relationships to navigate domestic markets,” one of the people said. "Domestic institutions bring specific placement talent for an offering of this scale."

“Preparations are moving forward according to schedule,” the second person said. “There are discussions going on around where the holding structure will be registered for the IPO. Banker appointments will conclude once these discussions finalize.”

Virtusa was acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) for approximately $2 billion in 2021, taking the company off the Nasdaq. EQT Group gained control of Virtusa when it merged with BPEA in 2022, and currently lists India as the country of operation for the portfolio IT services company.

Emails sent to EQT and Virtusa remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

Founded in 1996, Virtusa has IT delivery centres in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram, according to its website. The company operates across multiple geographies, providing digital engineering and IT outsourcing services.

Virtusa had approximately 47,000 employees worldwide as of March 2026, according to workforce intelligence data from Revelio Labs. About 86.2% of its workforce was concentrated in South Asia, primarily India.

India focus

A listing in India would come as multinational technology companies seek to tap the country’s capital markets, where domestic valuations and the concentration of their workforce can support an India-market presence.

Like larger peer Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Virtusa is also exploring an India listing to capture higher local valuation multiples and deepen engagement with domestic capital markets.

The proposed listing also comes as Virtusa faces pressure on its credit profile amid rising competition. Credit-rating agency S&P Global on 20 August revised its outlook on Virtusa to negative from stable, citing “margin pressures stemming from pricing pressures and a financial policy conducive to debt-funded acquisitions.”

“The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade over the next 12 months if leverage remains near 6x or higher while cash flow deteriorates,” the report added. “A weakening view of the business--such that we expect profitability to remain below historical levels or rising competitive pressures stemming from AI-led work--could also lead to a downgrade.”

A Virtusa IPO would add to India’s growing pipeline of new share sales, with Jio Platforms Ltd, PhonePe Ltd, Oravel Stays Ltd and Avaada Electro Ltd expected to hit the market in the coming months.

India’s mainboard IPO pipeline had reached around 3.86 trillion as of September 2026, about 3.5 times the 1.10 trillion raised through 84 mainboard IPOs so far this year, according to a report by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

Also Read | Lesson from 2026 IPOs: earnings execution beats listing gains
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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOEQT-owned Virtusa seeks India banks for $7 billion IPO

EQT-owned Virtusa seeks India banks for $7 billion IPO

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read30 Sep 2026, 01:02 PM IST
Virtusa is seeking Indian investment banks for their local market relationships and placement capabilities, particularly for an offering of the proposed size.
Virtusa is seeking Indian investment banks for their local market relationships and placement capabilities, particularly for an offering of the proposed size.
Summary

The EQT-owned IT services firm is expanding its banking syndicate ahead of a potential 2027 listing in India.

Gift this article

Virtusa Corp., the information technology services provider owned by EQT AB, is sounding out domestic investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) in India that could value the company at $7 billion (approximately 67,000 crore), or more, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Virtusa Corp., the information technology services provider owned by EQT AB, is sounding out domestic investment banks for an initial public offering (IPO) in India that could value the company at $7 billion (approximately 67,000 crore), or more, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Massachusetts-based company has already hired global bulge-bracket banks Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the proposed IPO, according to a Reuters report dated 28 April. It is now looking to add local investment banks to the syndicate as preparations accelerate for a share sale targeted for 2027, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

The Massachusetts-based company has already hired global bulge-bracket banks Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the proposed IPO, according to a Reuters report dated 28 April. It is now looking to add local investment banks to the syndicate as preparations accelerate for a share sale targeted for 2027, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private.

“The company wants local banking relationships to navigate domestic markets,” one of the people said. "Domestic institutions bring specific placement talent for an offering of this scale."

“Preparations are moving forward according to schedule,” the second person said. “There are discussions going on around where the holding structure will be registered for the IPO. Banker appointments will conclude once these discussions finalize.”

Virtusa was acquired by Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) for approximately $2 billion in 2021, taking the company off the Nasdaq. EQT Group gained control of Virtusa when it merged with BPEA in 2022, and currently lists India as the country of operation for the portfolio IT services company.

Emails sent to EQT and Virtusa remained unanswered until press time.

Also Read | H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

Founded in 1996, Virtusa has IT delivery centres in Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram, according to its website. The company operates across multiple geographies, providing digital engineering and IT outsourcing services.

Virtusa had approximately 47,000 employees worldwide as of March 2026, according to workforce intelligence data from Revelio Labs. About 86.2% of its workforce was concentrated in South Asia, primarily India.

India focus

A listing in India would come as multinational technology companies seek to tap the country’s capital markets, where domestic valuations and the concentration of their workforce can support an India-market presence.

Like larger peer Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Virtusa is also exploring an India listing to capture higher local valuation multiples and deepen engagement with domestic capital markets.

The proposed listing also comes as Virtusa faces pressure on its credit profile amid rising competition. Credit-rating agency S&P Global on 20 August revised its outlook on Virtusa to negative from stable, citing “margin pressures stemming from pricing pressures and a financial policy conducive to debt-funded acquisitions.”

“The negative outlook reflects the risk of a downgrade over the next 12 months if leverage remains near 6x or higher while cash flow deteriorates,” the report added. “A weakening view of the business--such that we expect profitability to remain below historical levels or rising competitive pressures stemming from AI-led work--could also lead to a downgrade.”

A Virtusa IPO would add to India’s growing pipeline of new share sales, with Jio Platforms Ltd, PhonePe Ltd, Oravel Stays Ltd and Avaada Electro Ltd expected to hit the market in the coming months.

India’s mainboard IPO pipeline had reached around 3.86 trillion as of September 2026, about 3.5 times the 1.10 trillion raised through 84 mainboard IPOs so far this year, according to a report by the Association of Investment Bankers of India (AIBI).

Also Read | Lesson from 2026 IPOs: earnings execution beats listing gains
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsIPOEQT-owned Virtusa seeks India banks for $7 billion IPO
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