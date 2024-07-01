Visaman Global Listing: Stock lists at ₹45, mere 5% premium to IPO price

Visaman Global had a flat market debut on NSE SME with shares listed at 45.10 apiece, a 5% premium over the issue price. The SME IPO, valued at 16.05 crore, saw healthy subscription of 42 times, mainly from retail investors.

Visaman Global had a flat market debut
Visaman Global Sales made a flat market debut today as its shares were listed at 45.10 each on NSE SME, indicating a premium of 5% over the issue price of 43. The SME IPO, valued at 16.05 crore, was open for subscription from June 24 to June 26, 2024, at a price of 43 per share. It consisted solely of a fresh issue of 37.3 lakh newly issued shares, without any offer-for-sale component.

The IPO received a healthy response, with an overall subscription of 42 times. Retail investors showed significant interest, subscribing 51.54 times, while other buyers displayed strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 29.12 times.

The business intends to use the net proceeds of the issue to finance the following goals: meeting the company's capital expenditure needs in order to establish a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, India, financing the company's working capital needs as well as general business objectives.

The company is engaged in the business of supplying round pipes, square pipes, rectangle pipes, various specifications of structural steels, BGL coils, GP (GI) coils, HR coils, CR coils, colour-coated coils, MS sheets, GP and GC sheets, CR sheets, HR sheets and plates, colour coated sheets, roofing PUF panel, wall PUF panels, etc.

Further, it also provides a credit facility to existing customers as a value-added service. It provides the facility to pay later to the existing customers with good financial records.

In addition, the company provides the facility of customisation to meet the specific requirements of customers regarding the specific size, length, breadth, thickness, etc. of its products. The company sends the requisition to the manufacturer for customisation of specified products.

Further, in certain cases, if the manufacturer is unable to do the specified customisation, then the same will be done by the third-party process houses. The company outsources the process of modification and alteration to a third party. Additionally, it facilitates onsite delivery of its products to customers. It is one of the dealers for APL Apollo Tubes Limited.

The company sells its products through a diversified sales and distribution mix, viz., business-to-consumer (B to C), business-to-channel (B to CH), and business-to-business (B to B).

