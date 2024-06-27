Visaman Global Sales IPO: Focus shifts to allotment today. Latest GMP, 6 steps to check status
Visaman Global Sales IPO share allotment to be finalised today. Check allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. portal. IPO opened June 24, closed June 26. Subscription status 42.20 times. Listing on July 1.
Visaman Global Sales IPO allotment date: The Visaman Global Sales IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, June 27). The investors who applied for the issue can check Visaman Global Sales IPO allotment status today in Visaman Global IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Visaman Global IPO opened for subscription on Monday, June 24, and closed on Wednesday, June 26. On the last bidding date, Visaman Global Sales IPO subscription status was 42.20 times, as per chittorgarh.com.
