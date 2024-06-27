Visaman Global Sales IPO allotment date: The Visaman Global Sales IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, June 27). The investors who applied for the issue can check Visaman Global Sales IPO allotment status today in Visaman Global IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The Visaman Global IPO opened for subscription on Monday, June 24, and closed on Wednesday, June 26. On the last bidding date, Visaman Global Sales IPO subscription status was 42.20 times, as per chittorgarh.com.

An investor can use the basis of allocation to determine if and how many shares they have been allotted. Furthermore, the IPO allocation status shows the quantity of shares granted. The company will start the application process for those who were not given shares. The selected recipients will get the shares in their demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Monday, April 29, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Monday.

Visaman Global IPO listing date is scheduled for Monday, July 1.

If you have applied for the Visaman Global Sales IPO, you can do a Visaman Global IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Visaman Global IPO allotment status of your application below:

Step 1

Go to Link Intime India Private Ltd., the website of the IPO registrar. https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2

From the dropbox, select the initial public offering (IPO). The name will be allocated only when the allocation is complete.

Step 3

Tap on the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to see the current status.

Step 4

Choose either non-ASBA or ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Add the details for the mode you selected in Step 2.

Step 6

Click "Submit" after completing the captcha.

Visaman Global Sales IPO details

The Visaman Global Sales IPO, worth ₹16.05 crore, consists of a fresh issuance of 3,732,000 equity shares at face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The business intends to use the net proceeds of the issue to finance the following goals: meeting the company's capital expenditure needs in order to establish a manufacturing facility in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. financing the company's working capital needs as well as general business objectives.

The registrar for the Visaman Global Sales IPO is Link Intime India Private Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited. Shreni Shares is the market maker for the IPO of Visaman Global Sales.

Visaman Global Sales IPO GMP today

Visaman Global Sales IPO GMP or grey market premium is +14. This indicates Visaman Global Sales share price were trading at a premium of ₹14 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, Visaman Global Sales IPO expected listing price was indicated at ₹57 apiece, which is 32.56% higher than the IPO price of ₹43.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

