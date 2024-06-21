Visaman Global Sales IPO price band set at ₹43 per share; SME IPO to open on June 24
Visaman Global Sales IPO price band has been set at ₹43 per share. The company plans to raise ₹16.05 crore from the public issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 37.32 lakh equity shares.
Visaman Global Sales IPO: Visaman Global Sales Ltd is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on June 24. Visaman Global Sales IPO is an SME IPO and a fixed price issue.
