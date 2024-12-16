Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of hypermarket chain operator Vishal Mega Mart Ltd received strong response from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now await Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date will be in focus today. The company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment soon as the public issue closed on December 13, and in the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, the public issue must be listed within three days after the end of subscription period.

Once the Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status is out, the company will credit the shares into the demat accounts of eligible allottees and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Investors can check Vishal Mega Mart IPO share allotment status online through the BSE and NSE websites, and also on the official portal of the IPO registrar. Kfin Technologies is the Vishal Mega Mart IPO registrar.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status online check can be done in a few simple steps mentioned below.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment Status on BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Vishal Mega Mart Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Allotment Status on Kfin Technologies Step 1] Visit IPO registrar's website on this link - https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Step 2] Choose ‘Vishal Mega Mart Limited’ in the Select IPO dropdown menu

Step 3] Select either Application No, Demat Account, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Enter the Captcha code and click on Submit

Your Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP Vishal Mega Mart shares are showing a bullish trend in the unlisted market as the stock is commanding a decent grey market premium (GMP). According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is ₹19 per share. This indicates that Vishal Mega Mart shares are trading higher by ₹19 in the grey market, than their issue price.

Considering the Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today, the estimated listing price of the shares is ₹97 apiece, a premium of 24.36% to the IPO price of ₹78 per share.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Details Vishal Mega Mart IPO opened for public subscription on December 11, 2024 and ended on December 13, 2024. Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment is estimated to be finalised soon and the IPO listing date is likely December 18. The equity shares of Vishal Mega Mart will be listed on both the stock exchanges - BSE and NSE.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band was set at ₹74 to ₹78 per share. The company raised ₹8,000 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 102.56 crore equity shares.

The public issue has been subscribed 27.28 times in total as it received bids for 2,064 crore equity shares as against 75.67 shares on the offer, according to NSE data. The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 2.31 times, that for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) was booked 80.75 times. Non Institutional Investors (NII) portion received 14.24 times subscription.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, Morgan Stanley India Company are the book running lead managers of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO, while Kfin Technologies is the IPO registrar.