Vishal Mega Mart IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Vishal Mega Mart Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. Bidding for the public issue will begin from 10:00 AM today and remain open until 5:00 PM on 13th December 2024. The hypermarket company has fixed the Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹8,000 crore, an entire offer for sale (OFS). A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the Vishal Mega Mart IPO will comprise 190 company shares. According to stock market observers, Vishal Mega Mart Limited shares are available in the grey market. They said that Vishal Mega Mart shares are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO details 1] Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today: According to stock market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹26 in the grey market today.

2] Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band: The hypermarket chain company has fixed the price band of the book build issue at ₹74 to ₹78 per equity share.

3] Vishal Mega Mart IPO date: The public issue has opened today and will remain open until 13 December 2024. This means the book build issue will remain open from Wednesday to Friday.

4] Vishal Mega Mart IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹8,000 crore from this IPO, which is entirely OFS in nature.

Infographic: Courtesy mintgenie

5] Vishal Mega Mart IPO lot size: Bidders can apply in lots, and one lot of the public issue will comprise 190 company shares.

6] Vishal Mega Mart IPO allotment date: The most likely date of share allotment is Saturday, December 14th, 2024. In case of any delay, the announcement of share allotment can be expected on 16 December 2024.

7] Vishal Mega Mart IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has appointed this public offer's official registrar.

8] Vishal Mega Mart IPO Lead Managers: Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, ICICI Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services, Jefferies India, JP Morgan India, and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

9] Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing date: The book build issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely Vishal Mega Mart IPO listing date is 18 December 2024.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO: Apply or not? 10] Vishal Mega Mart IPO review: Assigning a 'buy' tag to Mobikwik IPO, VLA Ambala, Co-founder of Stock Market Today, said, “Vishal Mega Mart's INR 8,000 crore IPO size has generated ample interest in the market, backed by its strong market position and consistent financial performance. The price band of INR 74-78 apiece further adds to its appeal. According to my analysis, the offline retailer's IPO is reasonably valued compared to its peers. This could be a suitable bet for those seeking exposure to the retail space. If the stock lists within the planned price band, its P/E ratio will be nearly 2X that of its sector, while its peers are trading at approximately 3X the sector, suggesting room for growth.”

Giving a 'subscribe' tag to Vishal Mega Mart IPO, Akriti Mehrotra, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Vishal Mega Mart is strategically positioned to capitalize on this growth, offering a wide range of affordable products across apparel, FMCG, and general merchandise. With 645 stores in 414 cities, the company caters to middle and lower-middle-income consumers, generating over 70% of its brand revenue. Vishal Mega Mart is expanding its pan-India network, focusing on underserved Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities while driving same-store sales growth through an expanded product portfolio and enhanced in-store experiences. The company has shown robust financial performance, with revenue growing at a CAGR of 26.3%, reaching Rs. 89,119.5 million in FY24. Vishal Mega Mart presents an attractive investment opportunity, priced at a P/E of 77.2x on FY24 earnings. We recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating."