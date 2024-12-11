Explore
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, subscription status, review, more
LIVE UPDATES

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check GMP, subscription status, review, more

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2024, 08:55 AM IST
Dhanya Nagasundaram

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO price band is set at 74 to 78 per share. Subscription runs from December 11 to 13. The company aims for a market cap of 36,120 crore at the upper price band.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, and will close on Friday, December 13. Premium
Vishal Mega Mart IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, December 11, and will close on Friday, December 13.

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO, a hypermarket chain backed by Kedaara Capital, is scheduled to commence for public subscription today (Wednesday, December 11) and will conclude on Friday, December 13. The company secured 2,400 crore from various global and domestic institutional investors through its anchor book on December 10.

The price band for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO has been set between 74 and 78 per equity share with a face value of 10. The lot size for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO is 190 equity shares, and additional shares can be purchased in increments of 190 shares.

The Vishal Mega Mart IPO is solely composed of an offer for sale (OFS) worth 8,000 crore from Samayat Services LLP, the promoter that possesses a 96.46 percent ownership in Vishal Mega Mart. At the upper price band of 78, the company is expected to have a market capitalization of around 36,120 crore.

Founded in 2018, Vishal Mega Mart operates as a hypermarket chain that provides a wide range of products such as clothing, food items, electronics, and household necessities.

Stay tuned for more updates

11 Dec 2024, 08:55:26 AM IST

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's all you need to know about Domestic institutional investors

Institutions such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Franklin, Mirae Asset, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Canara Robeco MF, Invesco, Tata MF, Max Life Insurance, Bajaj Holdings, UTI MF, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance also received allotments of shares from the anchor book.

"Out of the total allocation of 30.76 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, 16.41 equity shares were allocated to 18 domestic mutual funds, which applied through a total of 44 schemes," the company said in its filing to exchanges on Tuesday.

11 Dec 2024, 08:43:08 AM IST

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check out anchor investor details 

Vishal Mega Mart has secured 2,400 crore from various domestic and global institutional investors through its anchor book on December 10. The company based in Gurugram mentioned in its exchange filing on Tuesday that it has completed the allocation of 30.76 crore equity shares to its anchor investors at a price of 78 per share.

Notable global institutional investors that took part in the anchor book include the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, JP Morgan, Custody Bank of Japan, Nomura, Blackrock, Government Pension Fund Global, Schroder International Selection Fund, HSBC Global, TIMF Holdings, CLSA Global, and Prudential Hong Kong.

11 Dec 2024, 08:31:13 AM IST

Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's what GMP signal's ahead of Day 1 

Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is +19. This indicates Vishal Mega Mart share price was trading at a premium of 19 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart share price is indicated at 97 apiece, which is 24.36% higher than the IPO price of 78.

Based on the grey market trends from the last seven sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on the rise and suggests a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is 13, whereas the highest reaches 25, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

