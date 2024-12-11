Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Vishal Mega Mart IPO, a hypermarket chain backed by Kedaara Capital, is scheduled to commence for public subscription today (Wednesday, December 11) and will conclude on Friday, December 13. The company secured ₹2,400 crore from various global and domestic institutional investors through its anchor book on December 10.
The price band for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO has been set between ₹74 and ₹78 per equity share with a face value of ₹10. The lot size for the Vishal Mega Mart IPO is 190 equity shares, and additional shares can be purchased in increments of 190 shares.
The Vishal Mega Mart IPO is solely composed of an offer for sale (OFS) worth ₹8,000 crore from Samayat Services LLP, the promoter that possesses a 96.46 percent ownership in Vishal Mega Mart. At the upper price band of ₹78, the company is expected to have a market capitalization of around ₹36,120 crore.
Founded in 2018, Vishal Mega Mart operates as a hypermarket chain that provides a wide range of products such as clothing, food items, electronics, and household necessities.
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's all you need to know about Domestic institutional investors
Institutions such as SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra AMC, Nippon Life India, Axis Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Franklin, Mirae Asset, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, Canara Robeco MF, Invesco, Tata MF, Max Life Insurance, Bajaj Holdings, UTI MF, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance also received allotments of shares from the anchor book.
"Out of the total allocation of 30.76 crore equity shares to the anchor investors, 16.41 equity shares were allocated to 18 domestic mutual funds, which applied through a total of 44 schemes," the company said in its filing to exchanges on Tuesday.
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Check out anchor investor details
Vishal Mega Mart has secured ₹2,400 crore from various domestic and global institutional investors through its anchor book on December 10. The company based in Gurugram mentioned in its exchange filing on Tuesday that it has completed the allocation of 30.76 crore equity shares to its anchor investors at a price of ₹78 per share.
Notable global institutional investors that took part in the anchor book include the Government of Singapore, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, JP Morgan, Custody Bank of Japan, Nomura, Blackrock, Government Pension Fund Global, Schroder International Selection Fund, HSBC Global, TIMF Holdings, CLSA Global, and Prudential Hong Kong.
Vishal Mega Mart IPO Day 1 Live Updates: Here's what GMP signal's ahead of Day 1
Vishal Mega Mart IPO GMP today is +19. This indicates Vishal Mega Mart share price was trading at a premium of ₹19 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Vishal Mega Mart share price is indicated at ₹97 apiece, which is 24.36% higher than the IPO price of ₹78.
Based on the grey market trends from the last seven sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on the rise and suggests a robust listing. The lowest GMP recorded is ₹13, whereas the highest reaches ₹25, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
